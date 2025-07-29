Marvel sparks outrage with outrageous $80 movie theater concession item: 'Ridiculous'

Marvel Studios and Disney have not made specific statements about the issue.

Marvel Studios is promoting its upcoming Fantastic Four film with a special-edition Galactus-shaped popcorn container, priced at $80.

The purple plastic bucket, designed to look like the Marvel villain Galactus, is one of the most expensive movie theater concession items ever sold.

What's happening?

Social media users have expressed shock at both the price point and the material used. Taking to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, one Redditor wrote, "Expensive, plastic waste. And a single ticket is almost $20 (before tax)."

Another movie fan wrote, "When Rogue One came out, it was like 10 extra dollars to get a popcorn bucket shaped like the Death Star, with a lid, and I was happy with that choice. Everything else? Ridiculous."

Why is excessive movie merchandise concerning?

Producing single-use promotional items creates waste that quickly ends up in landfills. These limited-edition collectibles are often made from non-biodegradable plastics that take centuries to break down.

The high price tag of $80 for a plastic container that serves a temporary purpose seems particularly wasteful, especially when basic movie attendance already hurts families' wallets.

With regular ticket prices approaching $20 per person before concessions, adding premium-priced collectibles puts financial strain on moviegoers.

Is Marvel doing anything about this?

Marvel Studios and Disney have not made specific statements about Galactus' bucket's wastefulness. The companies have broad sustainability goals, with Disney aiming to produce zero-carbon electricity by 2030.

It's worth mentioning that collectible items like the Galactus bucket are produced in limited quantities, as they're intended to serve as collector's items rather than typical concession containers. This might explain the premium pricing, though it doesn't address the concerning material choice.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Some theater chains have begun to offer more sustainable options for concessions. For example, AMC has made strides to reduce plastic waste by offering paper straws.

If you're a moviegoer who's tired of expensive and hard-to-recycle promotional items, several options are available to you. Consider bringing reusable containers to movie theaters that permit outside snacks. Some chains have loyalty programs that allow participants to purchase a reusable container and receive discounted refills throughout the year.

As a movie fan, you can make your voice heard by commenting on social media when you see excessive packaging or unreasonable pricing, like social media users did in response to the $80 Galactus bucket. Consumer feedback often drives change in marketing strategies.

