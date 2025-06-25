Eye-popping photos inside Trump's new private jet stir controversy: 'A palace in the sky'

Photos have emerged online of a jet being gifted by Qatar to President Donald Trump — and not surprisingly, Reddit has thoughts.

As shared on the r/AircraftInteriors subreddit, the photos show the interior of the Boeing 747, which Trump has said he wants to use as a temporary Air Force One while Boeing works on retrofitting other planes for that purpose — although it will need hundreds of millions of dollars of updates to function in that capacity.

The photos show high-end finishes throughout, with features like vaulted ceilings, leather recliners, and several bedrooms.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

What they don't show, however, is the pollution that private jets cause.

In 2023, private flights reportedly created more than 16 million tons of harmful carbon pollution, roughly the same as the entire nation of Nepal. That was a 46% increase over 2019.

Much of that pollution was caused by the world's wealthiest people. A 2024 study found that roughly 250,000 people worth a combined $31 trillion caused 17.2 million tons of carbon pollution in one year, with private jet use a primary factor.

And the president isn't immune to that. A viral Reddit thread posited that, from 2023-24, Trump burned through more than 5 million gallons of fuel while on his personal private jet.

On this thread about the Qatari jet, however, there was little discussion of environmental issues. As is likely expected on the internet, many commenters dove into a political debate, arguing about the ethics involved for a president to accept such a gift.

As for the jet itself, some loved its look, calling it "a palace in the sky." Others disagreed, referring to the interior as "tasteless."

Others focused on the upgrades that would be necessary for the jet to ever operate as Air Force One and who would foot the bill for those.

"It's gaudy and tacky," one commenter wrote. "Lastly, it will cost taxpayers billions and years to retrofit."

