Homeowner shares 'terrifying' photo of hazardous road near world's 'costliest' home: 'So scary'

The surrounding area is known both for its steep terrain.

by Mariah Botkin
A Reddit post about a hazardous road near one of the world's wealthiest addresses is drawing alarm from viewers online.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit post showing a hazardous road near one of the wealthiest addresses in the world is drawing alarm from viewers online.

The post was shared to the r/UrbanHell subreddit and features photos of a damaged roadway along Mumbai's Peddar Road — an area known both for its steep terrain and its proximity to what's often described as the world's "costliest" private home. 

In the title, the user writes, "Landslides are common near Peddar road, home to India's richest person and world's 'costliest' home."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption continues by pointing out the contrast between extreme wealth and failing infrastructure: "You have seen the ugly yet world's costliest building, now see the situation of the roads leading to this famous building. Mumbai – the place where things are costly for being costly."

The images show cracked pavement split by deep fissures, fallen trees blocking the roadway, and sections cordoned off with temporary plastic barriers.

Landslides are a recurring issue in parts of Mumbai, particularly during the monsoon season — when heavy rainfall can destabilize slopes and overwhelm drainage systems. Roads like Peddar are used daily by residents, workers, and emergency services, which makes structural failures especially concerning.

Beyond the immediate danger, the post prompts broader reflection on how cities manage infrastructure in areas shaped by rapid development and environmental stress. 

Similar posts have surfaced in recent months, with residents in different cities sharing photos of unsafe construction and environmental damage near their homes. These instances highlight how urban infrastructure and natural forces can influence one another. 

Climate change is making extreme rainfall events more intense and frequent, which can worsen erosion and increase the likelihood of landslides in already vulnerable areas. 

Commenters on the post reacted with alarm at what they saw. One wrote, "That's terrifying." Another said, "So scary but still expensive so."

