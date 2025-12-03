Beachgoer shares photo of floating atrocity off shore: 'This should be illegal'

"I would never give a penny to any company that does this."

An irritated Reddit user posted a picture of a giant digital billboard floating in the ocean.

The photo in the Reddit post showed a scenic beach with white sand and colorful umbrellas. But sitting in the water was a barge-like vessel with a giant LED billboard advertising Playa Bowls. The post was titled, "Giant digital billboard at the beach."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The billboard taints the otherwise picturesque landscape, and this particular beachgoer was especially irked by it.

These unavoidable advertisements aren't just eyesores. They also encourage excessive consumption and consumerism. The ads encourage people to spend more money and buy more things, which harms the planet in the long run.

People have spotted these kinds of advertisements on the back of trucks and in parking lots, as well as floating in the ocean. They're distracting, dangerous, and dystopian.

Encouraging unnecessary consumption worsens pollution and drains people's bank accounts. The more people buy, the more items that end up in landfills, where they release plant-warming gases.

Products also break down into microplastics, which harm people's and wildlife's health. These microplastics can cause severe health issues, including respiratory and cardiovascular problems, according to a 2023 study.

Manufacturing these products also worsens pollution. Factories burn oil, gas, and coal to produce items, contributing to air pollution and Earth's rising temperatures. Furthermore, these advertisements waste energy and create light pollution.

While these advertisements are frustrating, you can find ways to fight rampant consumerism and help the planet.

By reducing your consumption, you can help reduce pollution and create a cooler, cleaner future for all. Thrifting instead of buying new, upcycling old items into something useful, and finding ways to reuse what you already own help combat excessive consumption and pollution.

Commenters were just as frustrated as the original poster.

"This should be illegal," one person declared.

Another user sarcastically said: "What's more relaxing than enjoying the beach, the sound of the waves, and a giant ugly f****** billboard that ruins the view?"

Someone else highlighted how you can use your purchasing power for good by boycotting brands that use these advertising tactics, writing: "I would never give a penny to any company that does this."

