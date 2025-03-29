  • Business Business

Concerned onlooker sparks debate online after noticing massive yacht parked in local wharf: 'Hasn't seemed to move at all'

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

A curious Reddit user posted a photo of a megayacht docked in a Washington, D.C., wharf area and asked if anyone knew whose it was or what it was doing there. 

"Hasn't seemed to move at all," they noticed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Gigantic yachts, jets, and other large luxury vehicles spark curiosity about why many of the ultra-rich are guilty of over-consumption.

These lavish vessels are typically powered by dirty energy. They are often only transporting a handful of individuals and could be considered the opposite of carpooling, using tremendous amounts of fuel to carry just a few people. 

These luxury vehicles release a lot of air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. 

Private jets and private yachts are not eco-friendly ways to travel, and the uber-rich who purchase them and travel in them don't seem to care. 

While many individuals do their best to recycle, protect the ecosystem, and do their part to use cleaner energy or energy-efficient appliances, the very wealthy who invest in these extreme methods of transportation are counter-productive to the cause.

Canada has imposed a 10% luxury tax on the sale and importation of these excessive vehicles to deter people from purchasing aircraft, boats, and cars that are heavy polluters. Wealthy individuals who purchase these luxuries typically produce more pollution than the average person.

In contrast, purchasing an EV rather than a gas-powered car, carpooling, and using public transportation are great ways to reduce our contribution to air pollution that is contributing to the planet's warming. 

While some commenters on the Reddit post attempted to answer the OP's question, others poked fun at the overconsumption.

"That's not [a] yacht, that's a whole ship!" said one commenter.

"I assume that's Lil Yachty's big brother," another Redditor joked. 

One helpful commenter played it straight and called out the owner. "The yacht is named Constance and it is owned by … [a] tech entrepreneur."

x