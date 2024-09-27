Parent sparks debate with photo of unboxing aftermath of child's toy: 'No toy should ever produce this'

Opting for toys with minimal packaging or those made from recycled materials sends a message to manufacturers.

A social media post has ignited a discussion about excessive toy packaging, highlighting the environmental concerns that come with children's playthings.

What's happening?

A Reddit user recently shared a photo that's got people talking about toy packaging. The image shows a mountain of plastic and cardboard waste left over from unboxing a single LOL Surprise doll.

The post, titled "IMO no toy should ever produce this much waste," turned heads in the r/mildlyinfuriating community. Many parents chimed in with similar experiences.

One commenter commiserated, "When those one dolls came out in those plastic balls, we bought our daughter a bunch of them for Christmas and had a similar experience. There was a mountain of garbage from it, we never bought them again and won't get any of the casino style grab bag toys anymore."

Why is excessive toy packaging concerning?

When packaging materials end up in landfills, they produce dirty gas as they break down. Plastic waste, in particular, can take hundreds of years to decompose.

Moreover, the production of this packaging requires extensive energy and resources, contributing to our planet's overheating. By reducing excessive packaging, we can conserve resources and minimize the carbon impact associated with toy production and disposal.

Is MGA Entertainment doing anything about this?

MGA Entertainment, the company behind LOL Surprise dolls, has acknowledged packaging concerns. In response to growing criticism, they launched a recycling program called LOL Surprise! Recycling in partnership with TerraCycle. This initiative allows consumers to send in their toy packaging for recycling free of charge.

While this program is a step in the right direction, reducing waste at the source would be even more effective. The company has stated that it's working on more sustainable packaging solutions, but concrete details on these efforts are limited.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Many toy companies are starting to prioritize sustainable packaging. For instance, LEGO has committed to making all its products from sustainable materials by 2032. Hasbro has also begun to forge its plastic windows on toy boxes out of recycled PET.

As consumers, we can drive change through our purchasing decisions. Opting for toys with minimal packaging or those made from recycled materials sends a message to manufacturers. Some parents are turning to second-hand toys or experience-based gifts as alternatives to reduce waste.

Many local recycling programs now accept toy packaging, making it easier for families to dispose of these materials. Additionally, some communities have set up toy libraries, allowing children to borrow and return toys, reducing the need for individual purchases and associated packaging waste.

