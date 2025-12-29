Mechanic shares photo of concerning trend taking over US roadways: 'Why would they do that?'

"It'll get them off the roads."

Regardless of where you live, you've probably seen a lifted truck or two cruising down the highway or making its way through town. While they are certainly nothing new, lifted trucks have been steadily gaining popularity over the years.

Although one mechanic didn't exactly endorse the idea of a lifted truck, they pleaded for drivers to at least make sure they do it right. The Redditor took to r/Justrolledintheshop to demonstrate the harms of cutting corners.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"PSA: Spend some good cash for your lift if you are going to lift your truck," the Redditor wrote in their post.

They shared a couple of pictures that showed a vehicle's suspension system with a significantly compressed coil spring. This could eventually lead to a potential issue with the suspension since excessive compression can damage components, resulting in reduced performance and increasing the likelihood of a catastrophic failure.

Lifted trucks have often been considered to be more dangerous than stock trucks due to their higher center of gravity. This higher elevation increases the risk of rollovers and can potentially hinder the vehicle's handling and braking. This can also cause the trucks to become more inefficient, using more fuel and raising the overall cost of ownership.

The dangers of lifted trucks are not just isolated to the vehicle owner, either. Lift kits can often negate factory crumple zones and impact absorption features, making crashes more severe for the lifted truck and other cars involved in a collision.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

The post triggered an in-depth conversation in the comments section regarding the impacts of lifting a truck.

"Why would they do that, those really large rims and skinny tires that stick out 2 feet aren't cheap! Neither are wheel bearings for that matter," joked one commenter.

"What I see too often is a $100,000 truck with what looks like a $200 lift kit," noted another user.

"Nah, install the cheapest one possible. It'll get them off the roads," quipped a third commenter.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.











