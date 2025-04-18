Tech employees horrified after discovering truth about discarded laptops: 'Should be a crime'

"There are people out there who could use these."

A Reddit post revealed a troubling reality: many laptops destined for the scrap heap are still usable.

What happened?

A Reddit user in the Linux Mint community shared that while preparing "a bunch of laptops for electronic recycling," they decided to install the Linux Mint operating system on several machines.

To their surprise, these supposedly obsolete computers worked perfectly fine with the free software.

Other users were concerned, with one commenting, "These are all ewaste?!?! Brah, there are people out there who could use these... for a long time."

Another added, "Should be a crime to throw things like this out."

Many devices designated as "obsolete" need updated software rather than replacement. For reference, Americans throw away over 151 million phones yearly, and companies toss out millions of functioning computers even though they remain usable with minor updates.

Why is electronic waste important?

E-waste comes with enormous economic costs that many people overlook. When functioning electronics get trashed, we waste not just the devices themselves but all the labor and production costs that went into making them.

Take lithium batteries, for example. Each contains materials that require mining, processing, and manufacturing — representing jobs and economic activity. When we trash these batteries instead of recycling them, those resources become financial losses.

Beyond economics, e-waste creates pollution problems distinct from more familiar waste like plastic. Electronics contain lead, mercury, and cadmium that can contaminate soil and water when incorrectly disposed of. And unlike plastic waste that we can see piling up, e-waste pollution often happens behind the scenes at processing facilities or landfills overseas.

Manufacturing new electronics also depletes rare earth metals and contributes to mining-related habitat destruction.

Is the company doing anything about this?

While the Reddit post doesn't name a specific company, many electronics businesses have implemented take-back programs and recycling initiatives.

Some manufacturers now offer trade-in discounts to consumers who return old devices. Others partner with e-waste processors to handle their outdated equipment.

Many technology firms have also expanded their refurbishing programs, giving older machines new life by replacing key components rather than scrapping the entire device.

What can I do to help reduce electronic waste?

Start by extending your devices' lifespan. Install lightweight operating systems like Linux to revive aging computers that may struggle with the latest Windows or macOS versions.

When you need to part with electronics, use certified recycling services. Consider using Trashie's Tech Take Back Box to send in old devices for proper recycling.

Consider donating working electronics to schools, community centers, or organizations like Computers for Schools, which refurbish and distribute technology to those in need.

Before buying new, explore refurbished options, which typically cost 30-50% less than new devices while performing just as well.

