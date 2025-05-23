Tech enthusiast questions fate of cracked relic as community rallies with advice: 'Every working tech deserves a second chance'

"There is no such thing as trash in this world."

There's nothing worse than a cracked iPhone screen, especially if you just bought the device. Luckily, they can usually be repaired easily. However, if you have old phones with cracked screens that you don't plan on using, you may consider just throwing them out.

One Reddit user asked the r/LegacyJailbreak community for advice on what to do with their iPod Touch 5th gen that was in sorry shape, with the screen cracked and scratches on the back of the device. It launched an interesting discussion on the importance of preventing electronic waste.

What happened?

The user posted several photos of the device with several large cracks on the front.

They asked, "What can I use this for, or is it just not worth it and belongs in the trash?"

"There is no such thing as trash in this world. Try to sell on eBay or what your country supports," one user said.

"Every working tech deserves a second chance no matter how old imo," another shared.

"I'd sign out of my accounts and sell it or give it to someone with repair experience. definitely not rubbish," someone else added.

Why is e-waste concerning?

Electronic waste is one of the largest sources of global pollution, with its generation rising five times faster than formal e-waste recycling, per the United Nations Institute for Training and Research. E-waste poses health and environmental dangers, as it contains harmful substances and heavy metals that can lead to neurological and kidney damage — and even reproductive problems. Also, the metals and chemicals from devices can leach into soil and contaminate waterways, which can harm wildlife as well.

The World Health Organization reported that children and women are especially vulnerable to the effects of toxic pollutants. In third-world countries, some work at informal e-waste recycling sites, where they're exposed to harmful chemicals like dioxins, lead, and mercury from unwanted electronics. They can cause adverse pregnancy outcomes, neurodevelopmental problems, and other issues.

Squandered metals from e-waste also take a massive toll on the economy. According to Ernst & Young, electronic waste causes $57 billion in losses to the global economy each year through the disposal of raw materials such as copper, gold, and iron.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Apple offers a free recycling program where users can recycle any Apple device in exchange for store credit. It also has a trade-in program, where users can trade in old devices and either get credit toward a new purchase or have it recycled.

In 2024, the company recycled over 421 million pounds of electronic waste and used 24% of materials in its products from recycled or renewable sources. This has majorly reduced strain on the Earth's natural resources and helped avoid 6.8 million tons of pollution from manufacturing.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Startups like Trashie have started offering electronics recycling with their Tech Take Back Box, which allows customers to send in old gadgets in exchange for perks like movie tickets and food delivery credits.

Technological innovations to tackle e-waste are also springing up. Researchers have found a way to extract 99% of the gold from electronic waste to turn carbon dioxide into valuable materials. An artificial intelligence breakthrough by a German e-waste recycling facility will increase the amount of materials it can handle now that robots have been employed to help.

If you have any old electronics in your junk drawer, consider selling or bringing them to retailers such as Best Buy for store credit.

