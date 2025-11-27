Hotel faces backlash after guest exposes shocking 'ocean view' reality: 'No mention of this during booking'

"They acted like the victims. No money back. No discount."

It can be really disappointing when a highly anticipated vacation doesn't go as planned. That's what happened to a Redditor whose hotel "forgot" to mention that their room's view was somewhat disrupted.

"Yes, we can see the ocean. We can also see the Styrofoam snow that's covering our balcony, cloths, and cars. No mention of this during booking," they wrote in the caption of a video shared in r/mildlyinfuriating (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

Styrofoam is a brand name for a form of polystyrene. It's mostly used for insulation in construction and piping systems and for protective packaging. Its "snow" is nothing like what a vacationer would wish to wake up with when opening the windows, especially after paying for an ocean view.

"Ask for a discount," one Redditor said.

The original poster replied: "They acted like the victims. No money back. No discount. I will still receive a $90 cancellation fee if I want to not stay tonight."

There is no legal obligation for hotels across the United States to disclose ongoing renovations. But good hospitality is about ensuring that clientele expectations are met and possibly offering perks if not.

"I've seen similar posts where the 'ocean view' was a sliver of water between buildings in the distance. Technically true, but deliberately deceptive," another Reddit user commented. "In any case, why not keep the balcony door open and let that sweet, sweet Styrofoam in?"

Perhaps not the smartest idea, as the issue goes way beyond an obstructed view.

Styrofoam is indeed known to have many harmful impacts on the natural environment and human health.

To reduce pollution, several U.S. states, including Washington, Virginia, and California, have banned most single-use food service containers made of expanded polystyrene.

Expanded polystyrene doesn't break down easily.

Instead, it breaks up into microplastics, which contaminate soil and groundwater in landfills. It is also mixed with chemicals like styrene, which, according to Beyond Plastics, has been classified as a probable carcinogen. Its other additives include phthalates and flame retardants, which can migrate into indoor air and dust.

There's still hope for polystyrene to be repurposed, though. Experts at Australia's RMIT University are trying to recycle polystyrene into a material that can make electricity using wind.

