Shopper sparks backlash with photo of unbelievable sighting at Goodwill: 'Outrageous'

A shopper discovered a shocking price tag on a brand-name bag at a Goodwill store, making them question the organization's practices.

In the r/goodwill subreddit, the original poster shared a picture of what appears to be a Coach bag with a price tag of $229.99. That is essentially the cost of a new bag from the brand.

The OP felt they spent far less in the past, writing, "It used to be much less just a year ago they've almost made their prices 6x more expensive than before."

"Their prices are outrageous!" one person wrote in the comments. "I do not plan on returning anytime soon."

Exorbitant pricing is an unfortunate habit among some thrift stores, which are trying to take advantage of the recent boom in secondhand shopping.

A GlobalData consumer survey, shared by Forbes, found that 58% of consumers shopped for clothes secondhand in 2024. When sellers try to cash in, it can discourage people from considering thrifting.

But, thankfully, these instances tend to be outliers. Thrifting and secondhand shopping more often benefit buyers, allowing them to purchase typically expensive items for a fraction of the cost.

People have found high-end kitchenware, such as KitchenAid mixers, for as low as $30, while others have found designer clothing items and purses, such as a vintage Versace dress for just $12.

On average, shoppers can save around $100 a year by shopping secondhand, helping their wallets while keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.

The OP's fellow Redditors were just as annoyed by the price tag and expressed frustration with thrifting.

One wrote, "This is why I don't thrift anymore. I can go to Walmart and get a new shirt for less than at the thrift store."

Another said, "The only way they will know their pricing isn't ok is to stop shopping there."

