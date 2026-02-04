  • Business Business

Shopper sparks backlash with photo of unbelievable sighting at Goodwill: 'Outrageous'

"I do not plan on returning anytime soon."

by Audrey Brewer
When a person found a Coach bag with an outrageous price tag at Goodwill, they took to Reddit to express their displeasure.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A shopper discovered a shocking price tag on a brand-name bag at a Goodwill store, making them question the organization's practices.

In the r/goodwill subreddit, the original poster shared a picture of what appears to be a Coach bag with a price tag of $229.99. That is essentially the cost of a new bag from the brand.

When a person found a Coach bag with an outrageous price tag at Goodwill, they took to Reddit to express their displeasure.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP felt they spent far less in the past, writing, "It used to be much less just a year ago they've almost made their prices 6x more expensive than before."

"Their prices are outrageous!" one person wrote in the comments. "I do not plan on returning anytime soon." 

Exorbitant pricing is an unfortunate habit among some thrift stores, which are trying to take advantage of the recent boom in secondhand shopping. 

A GlobalData consumer survey, shared by Forbes, found that 58% of consumers shopped for clothes secondhand in 2024. When sellers try to cash in, it can discourage people from considering thrifting.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

But, thankfully, these instances tend to be outliers. Thrifting and secondhand shopping more often benefit buyers, allowing them to purchase typically expensive items for a fraction of the cost. 

People have found high-end kitchenware, such as KitchenAid mixers, for as low as $30, while others have found designer clothing items and purses, such as a vintage Versace dress for just $12.

On average, shoppers can save around $100 a year by shopping secondhand, helping their wallets while keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.

The OP's fellow Redditors were just as annoyed by the price tag and expressed frustration with thrifting.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One wrote, "This is why I don't thrift anymore. I can go to Walmart and get a new shirt for less than at the thrift store." 

Another said, "The only way they will know their pricing isn't ok is to stop shopping there."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x