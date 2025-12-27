Customer shares video of upsetting discovery while opening equipment purchase: 'Just for this?'

"Something no one will ever see."

A Reddit user shared their frustration over excessive packaging waste generated by small electrical components, leading to a conversation about unnecessary plastic in professional equipment.

What happened?

A Reddit user posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating community, showing cable connectors individually wrapped in multiple layers of plastic packaging.

The image reveals BNC and RPTNC connectors, small metal components used in cable installations, each sealed in its own plastic sleeve.

"So many pieces of plastic, just for this?!" the user wrote. "Not only is this very wasteful, but it's very time consuming. All this plastic for what? Something no one will ever see."

Why is this packaging waste concerning?

Single-use plastic packaging creates pollution that persists for hundreds of years. When manufacturers wrap small components individually, they multiply waste without adding real protection or value.

This type of packaging ends up in landfills or, worse, in oceans and waterways. Plastic breaks apart into microplastics, which contaminate soil and water supplies and have been linked to human health issues.

The production of these plastic sleeves also requires petroleum extraction and processing, which releases planet-warming pollution.

For professional installers, the waste adds up quickly. A typical installation job might require dozens of these connectors, meaning bags full of plastic packaging that serve no purpose beyond the initial unboxing.

Is the manufacturer doing anything about this?

Without knowing the specific manufacturer, it's difficult to assess their packaging policies. Some electronics manufacturers have begun reducing packaging waste in consumer products, but industrial components often lag behind.

Some companies have started using recyclable paper packaging or bulk containers for small parts. Others have switched to reusable bins for professionals who order regularly.

The packaging shown in the Reddit post appears to be protective sleeves meant to prevent scratches during shipping. Some protection makes sense for precision components, but individual plastic wrapping for each small part is excessive.

What's being done about packaging waste more broadly?

Several states have introduced extended producer responsibility laws that require manufacturers to pay for recycling their packaging. These policies push companies to reduce unnecessary materials.

Bulk purchasing options help professionals cut down on waste. Many electrical supply companies now offer connectors in larger quantities with minimal packaging. Some have take-back programs where installers can return packaging materials for reuse.

You can push for change by choosing suppliers that prioritize minimal packaging. When ordering components for projects, look for bulk options or ask retailers about reduced-packaging alternatives.

Companies often respond when customers make it clear that excessive plastic is a dealbreaker.

