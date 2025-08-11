Tech enthusiast thrilled after rescuing valuable items from trash pile: 'I just tested it and everything works'

A Reddit user found functioning computer parts in the trash, including a motherboard with an Intel Core i5 processor that can achieve speeds of up to 3.9 gigahertz and a graphics card from what was once a gaming PC.

What happened?

The Redditor shared a photo of their find with the r/trashtreasures community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Wanna know the best part? I just tested it and everything works," the Reddit user wrote in a follow-up comment. "This is an entire gaming PC I found in the trash. This is crazy I struck legit gold."

Fellow Reddit users expressed shock at the wasteful disposal. "It's insane what people throw away," wrote one commenter.

Why is electronic waste concerning?

When working electronics are thrown away, it's a waste of money and valuable materials.

For instance, Americans throw away over 151 million phones yearly, with each containing recoverable materials. These components require mining operations that harm ecosystems and consume large amounts of water and energy.

E-waste adds toxic metals like lead, mercury, and cadmium to our soil and water. These chemicals can move far from disposal sites, hurting communities and wildlife that have never used the electronic products.

Is the electronics industry doing anything about this?

Some manufacturers have started take-back programs, though many don't fix the main issue.

Apple wants to be totally carbon neutral by 2030 and has expanded its recycling programs, Dell plans to make all packaging from recycled or renewable materials by 2030, and HP has committed to cutting its single-use plastic packaging by 75%.

The Redditor's find suggests consumers need more education about recycling options. Many buyers don't know how to dispose of unwanted electronics, which results in valuable components being sent to landfills.

What can I do to reduce electronic waste?

Opt to repair your devices before replacing them. Many electronics can be fixed for much less than buying new ones. Local repair shops or online guides can help keep your devices running longer.

When you need new tech, check out refurbished options from sellers like Back Market. Certified pre-owned electronics usually cost far less than new devices with similar performance.

Take advantage of e-waste recycling programs. Several national retailers, like Best Buy and Staples, accept old electronics for recycling at no cost. Services like Trashie's Tech Take Back Box make recycling even easier by letting you mail in your unwanted devices.

Consider donating or selling functional electronics to schools, community centers, or nonprofit groups that give technology to people in need.

