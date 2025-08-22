Onlooker perplexed after uncovering infuriating discovery inside dumpster: 'How did this happen?'

A dumpster diver was perplexed after they found a bounty of laptops in a local bin, sparking confusion and anger in the r/hardwaregore subreddit.

What's happening?

The dumpster diver shared 20 photos of their e-waste haul. Unfortunately, the laptops had holes drilled in them — possibly in an attempt to destroy data, according to one Redditor. However, the original poster said the laptops had undamaged parts that were useful.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thread elicited a range of reactions.

"I hate when companies waste perfectly good hardware because they don't know how to take the … [hard disk drive] out," one person wrote.

"This really pisses me off," another said. "You could give this perfectly working laptop out to people who are in need."

"The Thinkpad got damaged? How did this happen?" someone else wondered.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is this important?

In addition to the fact that e-waste accounts for billions of dollars in lost economic value each year, tossing the laptops in what appears to be a conventional trash bin is particularly troublesome because it endangers public health and is a fire risk.

Electronics contain hazardous materials such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and cadmium, which are linked to brain damage, cancers, and miscarriages, per the Environmental Protection Agency. Improperly disposing of e-waste increases the risk of environmental contamination.

What's more, laptops have lithium-ion batteries that can become damaged or crushed in processing and sorting equipment, making them more likely to catch fire. All unwanted electronics should go to facilities designed to handle hazardous waste.

Why would someone throw out so many laptops?

The OP didn't provide detailed information about where they found the laptops, making it difficult to ascertain what might have led to this dangerous decision. Short-term convenience or lack of awareness about safe e-waste disposal practices may have been factors.

One member of the r/hardwaregore community identified two of the laptops as IBM and HP products. Another laptop is clearly marked as Toshiba. For their part, all three companies participate in some sort of recycling program for qualified electronics.

How can I recycle my unwanted electronic waste?

Recycling can be good for your wallet and the planet. Best Buy, Amazon, and other major retailers have programs that allow you to turn in your old electronics for store credit or cash.

You could also earn rewards for recycling from Trashie, whose Tech Take Back Box includes free return shipping and can hold up to 10 pounds of old electronics.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.