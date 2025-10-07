Dumpster diver shares photo after stocking up on Halloween decorations from unexpected source: 'All set'

A passerby was thrilled to stock up on Halloween decorations after finding them in a dumpster. However, it underscored how revelers should beware of situations that are more trick than treat.

What's happening?

In r/DumpsterDiving, a Reddit user posted photos of their Halloween haul, including mini-lights, Jack-o-lantern-themed lawn gnomes, a pumpkin carving set, and more.

"All set for Halloween next year!" they wrote. "This was just a fraction the big store tossed. I took some for myself & friends and left the rest for my fellow divers."

"So fun. Cool find," one commenter enthused.

However, another Redditor wondered about scarier implications, asking: "What if no other divers come through and it goes to the landfill? I'm never sure if someone else is coming after me."

Why is this important?

The holiday season is a notoriously wasteful time, and it kicks off with Halloween. Costumes, candy wrappers, and decorations are frequently made from or coated in plastic — which is treated with toxic chemicals and can take decades, if not thousands of years, to decompose.

This results in contaminated air, water, and soil, with landfills becoming more and more overcrowded, leading to habitat (and biodiversity) loss and threatening public health.

While the poster assured the worried commenter that other dumpster divers regularly visit the site and said they otherwise recover as much as they can to donate or sell on eBay, the fact that so many perfectly usable products ended up in the trash is cause for concern.

While the OP didn't reveal which retailer discarded the decorations, this problem is clearly widespread. Social media users have also called out major companies such as CVS and Bath & Body Works, along with independent retailers, for tossing large volumes of seasonal products.

Why would a store discard so many items?

The cost of storing items until the next holiday season might eat into the company's bottom line, making it more profitable to toss items and write them off.

"Meanwhile inside the store…. OMFG it's almost November 30th! No orange thing will ever sell now, we'd better toss them all!!!!" another Redditor wrote sarcastically.

What can be done about plastic waste more broadly?

You could start by swapping single-use plastic products for reusable alternatives. If you decide to dumpster dive, make sure you wear protective gear and adhere to local trespassing laws.

Meanwhile, selling or donating old Halloween costumes, supporting brands with plastic-free packaging, and reusing decorations are all ways to celebrate more sustainably.

