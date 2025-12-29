Mechanic shares troubling photo of dangerous vehicle alteration: 'I've never seen anything like this before'

"Give it some time, you will see more!"

A car technician posted a video on Reddit showing off a truck owner's DIY lift kit installation that relied heavily on zip ties to secure suspension components.

The post was made to the r/Justrolledintotheshop forum, where auto technicians share shocking discoveries.

The original poster's video showed rubber spacers zip-tied between suspension coils — a makeshift attempt to lift the vehicle. Dozens of ties held the improvised components in place.

(Click here if video does not display)

"I've only been a technician for four years, but I've never seen anything like this before," they wrote.

"Give it some time, you will see more!" replied someone in the comments.

The improvised modification is, needless to say, a serious safety risk. Lift kits alter a vehicle's center of gravity and steering geometry, requiring precise installation to maintain control.

Using zip ties to hold load-bearing parts could easily snap, causing a sudden loss of control or complete suspension failure.

Poorly maintained or modified vehicles can also burn more fuel and produce more pollution than properly serviced ones, wasting resources and reducing air quality.

Even when installed appropriately, lifted trucks can pose a danger to fellow motorists and pedestrians. The bumper on many lifted trucks rises higher than a standard car's hood, making it difficult for the driver to see things immediately in front of them.

"That's why I like this mainly U.S.-centric subreddit," noted one commenter on the OP's post. "In Germany you almost never see funny and crazy s*** like this because the TÜV engineer would hit you on the head with his clipboard if he saw that."

Someone else highlighted the ongoing dangers presented by questionable oversight: "I live in Texas. In 2025 they eliminated mandatory annual vehicle safety inspections. This means that no one is inspecting tires, lights, horns, windshields, etc."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



