Resident sparks outrage with photo of 'nightmare' trend on city streets: 'Should be banned'

Vapes have exploded in popularity over the last few years. According to Truth Initiative, e-cigarette usage increased by 46% from January 2020 through December 2022. With that popularity has come an explosion of dangerous litter, as one poster from Scotland documented on the r/dundee Reddit forum.

The poster titled their Reddit post: "All the recyclable parts of 'disposable' vape sticks I've collected that have been littered around Dundee. What a waste." Underneath is a picture of a bunch of brightly colored vapes and batteries that were discarded.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Of course, vaping comes with a variety of health risks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that e-cigarettes and vaping devices contain many cancer-causing chemicals. They are especially dangerous for pregnant women and young people.

The litter is dangerous, too, besides just being unsightly and ruining otherwise beautiful landscapes. Vapes can cause flat tires and bike accidents. Perhaps even more concerningly, chemicals from the discarded devices can leach into soil and water or be consumed by animals, endangering ecosystems.

Improperly disposing of vapes is also affecting recycling centers worldwide. Batteries have combusted, causing fires and chaos, and disturbing other recycling operations.

One way to counter this excessive litter is to take local action in your communities. Getting involved can lead to positive change rather than sitting on the sidelines. Knowing your local recycling options is also important.

Commenters on the original post shared in the poster's frustration.

One Reddit user wrote: "Why do we have people up in arms about shopping bags and plastic straws, but 'disposable' vapes are totally allowed? Surely single use vapes should be banned?"

Another commenter pointed to the dangers of the batteries themselves: "Put aside the environmental and social issues these disposable vapes cause, in the recycling industry we call these nightmare items 'Zombie Batteries.'"

