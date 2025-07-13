Resident shares baffling photo of obnoxious sighting on local street corner: 'We should really try to make these illegal'

Walking down a street in Copenhagen, you can't miss them. Red posters stacked so high they almost touch the streetlight. Same faces. Same slogan. Over and over.

One Reddit user, posting in r/copenhagen, didn't hold back. "I already hate valgplakater, they are visual pollution with not a single hint of the platform the candidates are running on, and just a huge waste of resources," they wrote. "But this here, it really bugs me. Just pure insanity, WTF."

Photo Credit: Reddit

These posters, called valgplakater, sprout up like weeds every election season in Denmark. Candidates hope they grab attention, but they rarely say what they plan to do. Seeing nine of the same poster in a single line feels like getting spammed by identical ads on every app you open.

People aren't just annoyed about blocked views. These posters and billboards clutter streets, parks, and public spaces. Imagine a tree-lined road turned into a wall of soda ads or political faces. Changes the mood.

But it's more than looks. Making these signs eats up energy, metal, ink, plastic, and paper. Once voting ends, workers tear them down. Trash bags fill with ripped posters and snapped zip ties. Most end up buried in landfills already brimming with disposable packaging.

All this advertising overload pushes people to buy stuff they don't even need, and that leads to factories making more products, which means more pollution. And the extra waste and fumes add heat to a planet already struggling to cool down.

Some cities are fighting back. In Salt Lake City, residents mapped billboards that pollute highways. Buy Nothing groups are helping neighbors share instead of spending money on new stuff. Shopping secondhand at stores like Goodwill keeps items in use longer and out of landfills.

Political posters might look harmless. But stacking nine of the same sign shows how campaigns chase attention without thinking about the waste left behind.

Most Redditors agreed.

One wrote: "Those posters should be banned. The reason why they have so many in one spot is so that no other candidates can hang theirs. But it's ridiculous seeing all those posters considering that one of their very popular election-points is being sustainable. We should really try to make these illegal."

"What I find much worse are those that are placed (illegally) low so they block the view of traffic," complained another user.

