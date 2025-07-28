Major religious leader faces backlash as details emerge about recent trip — here's what's happening

"Some of you folks have so much time on your hands."

A Reddit post is raising questions over the air travel habits of Rahim Al-Hussaini, the new Aga Khan, just weeks into his leadership.

A Redditor shared a screenshot from the public flight-tracker ADS-B Exchange that appears to show recent private jet flights between Lisbon and Geneva, a city long tied to the family's travels. This led users to question whether the newly appointed spiritual leader is continuing his father's legacy of luxury travel via private jet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user suggested that Rahim may already be a frequent flyer like his father Karim Al-Hussaini, sparking debate in the thread over Rahim's travel behavior. Karim reportedly racked up over 1 million pounds of harmful carbon pollution in just 40 days, according to estimates shared in a 2023 post from the same subreddit.

Karim, the former Aga Khan and longtime spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims, was known for both his global philanthropy and his extensive use of private jets. Estimates of his wealth range from $800 million to as high as $13 billion.

Every flight has a climate cost, but private aviation produces far more pollution than commercial planes. According to a report by Transport & Environment, a private jet can emit two tons of heat-trapping pollution in an hour — much more than several people generate in months.

While ordinary people are encouraged to reduce their meat consumption, drive less, and use energy-efficient appliances, the elite often avoid public scrutiny for more environmentally destructive behaviors.

One commenter dismissed the original poster's post and said: "Was he supposed to walk? Drive? Fly commercial? Use a Tesla boat?"

Another fired back: "Yes. Why not? There are these things called airlines."

A user shared more links on the Aga Khan's planes, prompting someone to joke: "Too funny! Some of you folks have so much time on your hands."

The post adds to growing calls for climate accountability among the world's wealthiest and most influential figures.

Some experts and policymakers have proposed stricter emissions regulations on private aviation, while others are urging investment in sustainable aviation fuel and more efficient public transit alternatives.

Luxury air travel may save time, but it leaves a lasting mark on the climate.

