Researchers make key breakthrough that could usher in new-age passenger air travel: 'This design lays the foundation'

A new hydrogen fuel breakthrough could make clean, sustainable air travel a reality — without sacrificing performance or safety.

Engineers from the Florida A&M University-Florida State University College of Engineering designed a next-generation liquid hydrogen storage and delivery system for hybrid-electric aircraft. The system not only stores and delivers fuel efficiently but also cools critical onboard systems, helping planes run more smoothly and safely. The findings, recently published in Applied Energy, are a big step toward making the aviation industry greener.

"Our goal was to create a single system that handles multiple critical tasks: fuel storage, cooling and delivery control," said study author Wei Guo. "This design lays the foundation for real-world hydrogen aviation systems."

The team's design is for a 100-passenger aircraft powered by hydrogen fuel cells and turbine-driven superconducting generators. What makes it special is how it uses cryogenic hydrogen — stored at a super-cold negative 487 degrees Fahrenheit — to perform double duty as fuel and a built-in coolant. That means there's no need for bulky, separate cooling systems, helping reduce weight and boost energy efficiency.

To make this work, the researchers developed a pump-free delivery system that uses tank pressure to regulate hydrogen flow during flight. Simulations showed the system could meet the high electrical demands of critical phases such as takeoff and landing while keeping the onboard electronics safely cooled and powered.

Air travel is convenient, but it also contributes to planet-warming pollution. A single long-haul flight can emit more pollution per passenger than many people generate in an entire year. Hydrogen-powered aircraft could change that, helping clean up the skies.

It's also a win for travelers and communities. These aircraft could offer quieter, smoother flights that cost much less in the long run, making air travel cheaper for everyone. And as governments invest in clean transportation, this could lead to faster commutes and improved air quality around airports, reducing noise pollution and respiratory health risks.

The next step is to test the system. Guo and the team plan to build a prototype and run it through experimental tests at FSU's Center for Advanced Power Systems. While consumer-ready hydrogen planes are still a few years off, this study shows that clean air travel is within reach.

