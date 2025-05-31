Restaurant customer shares jarring photo of 'dystopian' sighting inside bathroom: 'I hate the future'

"Every … moment of quiet reflection we have they just see as another opportunity."

It's official: You can't even wash your hands in peace anymore.

A Reddit post has sparked outrage and eye rolls after someone spotted a video ad screen built directly into a bathroom faucet at a restaurant. Originally shared in the r/WTFaucet subreddit, the photo shows a flat digital screen embedded in the faucet's neck, blasting advertisements right where you'd expect to see running water.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This moment is just the latest sign that advertising has invaded nearly every corner of public and private life: elevators, gas pumps, tray tables, and now the bathroom sink.

But overconsumption comes with consequences for the planet. More unnecessary purchasing means more pollution from production and more waste that ends up in landfills. Studies have also said that more advertising leads to lower life satisfaction, making people feel unhappier and less content with what they already have.

Unfortunately, the ad faucet isn't an isolated case. It follows other baffling examples of brands inserting themselves where they don't belong — like Reefill, a company that attempted to monetize access to filtered water in public spaces, or the fortune cookie ad that replaced the usual message with a Verizon QR code.

In each case, the message is clear: If you're not being sold something, someone sees it as a missed opportunity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Instead of defaulting to ads and endless consumption, some communities are pushing back. Buy Nothing groups, clothing swaps, and thrifting movements offer low-impact alternatives to our over-marketed reality. These small shifts can help reduce waste and create a culture that values reuse over impulse buys.

Still, the ad faucet struck a nerve. It served as a reminder of just how far brands will go to capture attention, even in places meant for a moment of pause.

"I hate the future," one user wrote, summing up the mood.

Another added, "Every… moment of quiet reflection we have they just see as another opportunity to shove yet more ads into our faces."

And for many, it felt like more than just an annoying screen above a sink. "End stage capitalism at its finest," one commenter said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.