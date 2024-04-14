Computer user shares concerning pop-up received on beta test of new operating system: 'Living in a satire world now'

While companies may think that making their products more visible will increase sales, examples like this might turn people away rather than draw them in.

It's almost impressive the ways in which companies can force advertising down your throat these days. Well, it would be, if it wasn't so infuriating.

One Redditor user shared a screenshot of an example of enforced commercial viewing that they experienced while beta-testing a new operating system.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While trying out Windows 11 on their computer, they received what they thought was a notification but was actually an advertisement for colorful, wireless Xbox controllers.

"Windows 11 gives you ads as notifications in the latest beta build," they captioned the post.

The pop-up was shared with similar annoyance by community members, some of whom shared their own tales.

"Took a cross country flight with a layover last week, in order to get in-flight WiFi you had to watch an ad every 30 minutes," one user said.

"Literally living in a satire world now," another added.

Increasingly, it seems there is no escape from consumerism. Whether it's on a trip to the beach or simply driving home from work, ads find a way to reach eyeballs in the most creative of ways.

Indeed, advertising can have negative impacts on mental health. This Reddit example might encourage people to work harder to be able to afford such products, which could lead to burnout professionally and regret after purchasing.

But advertising can do other damage, too. Commercials often suggest that the key to happiness is through possessions, with clothing being particularly guilty of this. That's why fast fashion is so successful, despite the damage it does to our planet.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, fast fashion is responsible for 10% of global carbon dioxide pollution, as well as being a significant contributor to water pollution and deforestation. Cheap items also clog landfills when they are disposed of, and there, they produce planet-warming gases.

But, sometimes, all we want is a bit of peace and quiet, to do our favorite activities without the incessant appearance of aggravating advertisements. This example from Reddit just proves it's getting increasingly difficult to remain blissfully unaware.

