Resident stunned after pulling 'perfectly' working tech item discarded in trash bin: 'Some people have more money than sense'

While thrifting is one of the proven traditional ways to find steep discounts on home decor, a Redditor may be ready to step into the future after scoring a 3D printer from their building's e-waste bin. They were shocked someone would get rid of such a valuable item.

What's happening?

In the r/3Dprinting subreddit, the Redditor explained they found what they believe to be a Prusa i3 MK2. After wiping down the device and working through minor calibration issues, the original poster completed multiple successful prints with no errors.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It works literally perfectly. What the heck?!??!" the OP said in amazement.

Other Redditors congratulated the OP on the find and were also stunned that someone would simply discard the printer. While Prusa doesn't feature MK2 3D printers in its current lineup, it originally sold for around $700. Other models go for thousands.

"Nice find OP, enjoy! We use them at work, rock solid printers," one commenter said.

"Some people have more money than sense," another wrote.

Why is this important?

Prematurely discarding electronics can end up costing us in the long run. Like other electronic waste, 3D printers can contain hazardous substances like lead, mercury, and other heavy metals. Many components are also made from plastic derived from dirty fuel.

As one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world, e-waste isn't only a potential public health nightmare but also a drain on resources that keep modern industries running smoothly.

In the United States, e-waste leads to the annual loss of more than $55 billion in valuable raw materials, such as copper, gold, and iron, according to the firm EY.

Getting rid of the 3D printer may have hit the original owner on an individual level, too. One recent survey found that the average home could save up to $2,000 each year by using a 3D printer to create items rather than purchase them, according to robotic manufacturer Dobot

Why would someone get rid of a 3D printer?

One Redditor speculated that the person who got rid of their 3D printer was wrestling with the device and couldn't take it anymore, given that it needed cleaning when the OP found it, writing, "We've all threatened to do it after a failed print, they just went through with it."

Others joked that the printer was haunted or suggested that it was tossed as a punishment. Another group of Redditors believed the person had upgraded to a newer 3D printer model. However, someone else had a simpler explanation.

"Sometimes I throw out stuff that still works. I don't really have time to sell it (neither do I want to be social and have to deal with people, or scammers)," the commenter said.

Another person offered an obvious solution: "Donate it to a school or something. That's what I've done a few times."

What can be done about e-waste more broadly?

Assuming the 3D printer was eligible for the building's e-waste recycling bin, it at least wouldn't have ended up in a landfill or as unregulated toxic waste before the OP rescued it. However, it's worth noting that e-waste recycling often requires strong chemicals.

If you have unwanted electronics with life left in them, it is worth exploring giving them a new home by donating them.

However, there are times when e-waste recycling is the best solution. Fortunately, doing so has become easier than ever — and you won't have to worry about potential scammers. Best of all, you'll feel good about helping the planet.

Major brands like Apple, Best Buy, and Amazon all have programs that allow you to turn old electronics into store credit. Trashie's Tech Take Back Box is another way to offload your old electronics. In return, you'll earn rewards from popular brands.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.