Employee floored after discovering shocking item in waste bin at their office: 'Sad'

An employee was stunned when they discovered an IBM keyboard in mint condition in their company's e-waste bin, meaning the keyboard disposal was a lost opportunity to recoup cash for a still usable product likely worth hundreds of dollars.

What's happening?

In the r/modelm subreddit, the employee shared an image of the keyboard in pristine condition. They had recovered the item and placed it on their car seat, presumably to bring back to their home office.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Someone threw this in our e-waste bin at work," they said, astonishing other Redditors.

"Are you working near a black hole? Looks like the keyboard was made yesterday," one commenter wrote, while another pointed out, "Sad that people don't know how much others are willing to pay for those."

The keyboard in question appeared to be a Model M. IBM stopped making them decades ago, but the coveted item can be found for $100-200 on resale platforms.

Why is this important?

Electronic waste can contain hazardous chemicals and substances including lead, mercury, and cadmium, with the Environmental Protection Agency going so far as to call computers "toxic traps" whose waste poses a "significant" risk to environmental and human health.

Moreover, the raw materials that go into making our electronics, such as copper, iron, gold, and lithium, aren't infinite resources. When we overconsume, the losses can exact an economic toll, particularly as the demand for key raw materials rises to develop greener technologies.

All in all, professional services firm EY, formerly Ernst & Young, estimates that e-waste accounts for $57 billion in losses of crucial raw materials each year.

Why was recycling the Model M keyboard a problem?

While placing the keyboard in the e-waste bin was far better than tossing it in the trash, as e-waste recycling can recover valuable materials and aid with resource management, finding a new home for the item would have been much better given that it was in mint condition. As Purdue Global explains, some e-waste recycling processes still rely on strong chemicals.

What can be done to reduce e-waste more broadly?

No matter how well we take care of electronics, there are times when it doesn't make sense to keep them around any longer, particularly if they are broken or obsolete.

If you're ready to responsibly ditch your old electronics, Trashie's Tech Take Back Box is one resource that makes it easy to ensure your e-waste makes its way to a proper recycling facility. In return, you'll earn rewards you can use at restaurants, movie theaters, and more.

Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy are among the major companies that also have rewards programs for turning in your old electronics. And if you happen to have an item in peak condition, like the Model M keyboard, consider selling it online. You'll not only help preserve resources but also feel good about not leaving a significant chunk of cash on the table.

