Researchers discover dark truth behind current fashion trend: 'Set to more than double'

Recycled polyester isn't as green as companies want you to think, according to one group of researchers who put dozens of garments to the test.

What's happening?

A new report reveals that articles of clothing made from recycled polyester release more microplastics into the environment than those made out of regular polyester fibers. To reach this conclusion, scientists from the Microplastic Research Group tested 51 pieces produced by Adidas, H&M, Nike, Shein, and Zara. The garments were made from a range of materials.

"This trend unfolds amid an escalating plastic crisis," the researchers told The Journal, which summarized the findings. "Plastic pollution is set to more than double within 15 years, driven largely by packaging and textile production."

The Journal also reported that H&M said it shared in the concerns of the environmental impacts of microplastics. Adidas stated that most studies show no difference between recycled and new fibers when it comes to microfiber release.

"Recycled polyester has a benefit, since it is not made from raw materials like crude oil," Adidas added.

Why is this research important?

Such research can help consumers better understand the impacts of fashion on the microplastics plague. In recent years, scientists have discovered microplastics in every corner of the planet, from the depths of the ocean to human brains.

While scientists are still investigating the health and environmental consequences of all these plastic particles, research suggests widespread impacts on people, including increased vulnerability to certain maladies such as cancer, kidney disease, fertility issues, and heart disease.

What's being done about microplastics?

In order to tackle the microplastics crisis, it is imperative to cut the production of new single-use plastics. A handful of U.S. states are trying to limit single-use plastics through laws that ban certain items. For instance, outgoing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that will prohibit restaurants from handing out single-use cutlery unless the customer requests it.

Still, anyone can cut their plastic use by taking small steps such as bringing their own reusable to-go containers when eating out or opting for a reusable water vessel instead of bottled water.

