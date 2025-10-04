Fashion brand sparks buzz with new products made from unexpected material: 'Dedication to innovation and quality

Danish fashion brand ONLY has begun making basic T-shirts from recycled clothing, its parent company, BESTSELLER, announced in September.

The brand partnered with RE&UP, a specialist in fiber recovery, and Deniz, a clothing producer, for this collection. The shirts are made from used garments and production leftovers that have been turned into fresh fibers through specialized processing.

ONLY's process separates different types of fibers from older fabrics and turns them back into usable materials. The method reportedly saves water and energy, which are both used in excess when producing new polyester from scratch.

"RE&UP shares our dedication to innovation and quality, and their textile-to-textile recycled polyester meets the high standards we set for our products," said Pernille Tøttrup, sourcing process manager at ONLY. "This enables us to create garments made from worn-out clothing and factory textile waste, while offering the same performance and durability as if it were made from virgin polyester."

This approach could demonstrate that reaching for recycled clothing doesn't have to mean compromising on quality or style. If the recycled shirts can offer the same quality, price, and lifespan as many of their non-recycled counterparts, customers could also get classic and sustainable basics without paying a premium.

Consumers often worry that recycled fabrics might feel different or wear out faster, but these pieces seem to match conventional options. And this approach can also reduce the amount of clothing headed for the trash, thereby decreasing the pollution associated with the production of new synthetic fibers as well as the contamination associated with overflowing landfills.

Other brands within the BESTSELLER company seem to be taking similar steps. JACK & JONES has switched up its well-known bomber jacket line to be composed of recycled materials, demonstrating that this method can be applied to different kinds of clothing.

As more brands adopt eco-friendlier manufacturing practices, shoppers will find that sustainable choices — once considered either unattractive or luxury — become the new normal. Your favorite basic tee could soon come from someone else's old wardrobe, and you'd never know the difference.

