Customer sparks outrage after taking apart commonly discarded product: 'That should be illegal'

A disgruntled customer took to r/Ipod to air out their complaints on single-use vape batteries.

"I powered an iPod using a lithium cell extracted from a discarded single-use vape," the original poster said. "Those things have perfectly rechargeable batteries but the companies decided to make them single-use."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were shocked and outraged at this little-known problem. "One more reason why I hate vaping and the companies behind it. … They're all greedy and wasteful," one user said.

Unfortunately, this issue isn't restricted to just one company. This is a widespread issue that many (if not all) vaping companies are complicit in.

A 2023 study found that so-called "disposable" lithium cells in e-cigarettes are capable of over 700 cycles. To toss them after a single use is a major waste of resources, especially in a world with an increasing demand for lithium.

According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, demand for lithium is expected to increase fivefold by 2030, mainly due to the need for clean energy. Electric vehicles, for example, are often powered by lithium batteries.

And that's not to mention the growing e-waste problem. The World Health Organization said that there was over 60 million tons of e-waste in 2022, polluting soil with toxic chemicals and exposing people to mercury, lead, and more.

The best way to combat this issue is through proper recycling and reuse, just like the OP. The Trashie Tech Take Back Box, for example, offers rewards in exchange for old electronics. You could also make money on old electronics by giving them to major brands — Best Buy, Amazon, and Apple are a few examples — in exchange for store credit.

As far as single-use vapes are concerned, you can use the batteries to power anything from flashlights to e-bikes. On the whole, though, you're better off not buying.

"That's nuts," one commenter said of this wasteful business practice, "... that should be illegal."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.