Officials unveil game-changing 'reverse vending machines' to pay residents: 'It's a win'

"When we all do our bit, change adds up quick."

Tasmania has unveiled another reverse vending machine, and the popular contraptions are catching on quickly.

Across the Australian state, 42 million containers have been returned at 45 locations since May 1, with four more drop-off spots to come during a phased rollout by the government's Recycle Rewards initiative.

Each bottle, can, or carton nets the returner 10 Australian cents ($0.06). They can pocket the money in the form of a voucher for participating retailers or donate it to a charity or community group. Using an app expands the options.

A video about the scheme — operated by TasRecycle and Tomra Cleanaway — states that doubling recycling rates will keep more than 100 million containers out of landfills. "When we all do our bit, change adds up quick," the bulletin says.

The newest reverse vending machine opened in October near Hobart in the southern part of the island state, Pulse Tasmania reported. There are many other RVMs and depots in the area.

"TasRecycle CEO Ken Roughley said Glenorchy was chosen because locals were already showing strong support for recycling," the outlet stated.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get 50% off the wearable health device that can help you live a longer, stronger life Hume Band isn’t just another wearable health device — it’s your personal longevity coach, analyzing your body data to help you make small adjustments for a longer, healthier life. Hume's tracking technology monitors your metabolic capacity and gives you real-time insights into whether your daily choices are slowing aging or speeding it up — and for a limited time you can get it for 50% off. Learn more

Aluminum, plastic, glass, and steel vessels from 150 milliliters (5 ounces) in size to 3 liters (101 ounces) are accepted.

Recycling devices are popping up everywhere, including in India, England, and the United States, offering hope that the plastic pollution crisis can be solved. While it's important for consumers to use less plastic, it's vital for corporations to reduce production and find ways to reuse what's already been made.

As Recycle Rewards stated, the goal is to cut litter, enable a circular economy, protect waterways and beaches, and even boost individuals.

In May, it said that nearly 9 in 10 Tasmanians live within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of a collection site. The program website features an interactive map to show users what, when, and where they can recycle.

"It's a win for your wallet and a win for the planet," Glenorchy Mayor Sue Hickey said. "Recycle Rewards helps reduce litter, increase recycling and supports our local community groups."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.