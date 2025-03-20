Domino's customer sparks debate with question about messaging on pizza box: 'You really have to check'

Are greasy pizza boxes recyclable? That's a question one Reddit user on r/recycling was trying to figure out in their recent post.

With the Redditor's question, a mini-debate ensued.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post showed an image of a Domino's pizza box with grease stains. The original poster said they are "big on recycling" and always recycle when they can. However, while Domino's encourages its users to recycle its pizza boxes, the Redditor was still wary of recycling greasy pizza boxes, as some recycling companies do not accept them.

According to a study by WestRock, pizza boxes, even with grease on them, are recyclable. The study discovered that residual cheese and grease won't affect the quality of the finished recycled product.

Only 73% of the U.S. population has access to local recycling programs that accept pizza boxes for processing — understandably leading to confusion and doubt.

One Redditor shared that their recycling company listed products like used pizza boxes "in the NO column due to grease."

Another shared a DIY solution: "I used to cut the greasy parts out."

One explained that while some recycling companies still accept the boxes, they do so as part of their composting program rather than their recycling. "You really have to check with your local service as they are all different," they said.

As of 2020, Domino's pizza boxes are made up of 72% recycled material — a big leap from the former 40%.

Other companies are taking a similar approach. McDonald's has committed to making all its guest packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by 2025. Walmart has demonstrated its commitment to waste reduction by repurposing 83.5% of its waste instead of sending it to landfills or incineration.

With major brands leading the way, more companies may follow suit, helping make recycling a more widely embraced practice.

Reusing and recycling helps generate less waste, keep trash out of landfills, reduce pollution, and conserve natural resources. In addition to the major consumer brands, other organizations such as Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers help consumers adopt more sustainable habits, whether by recycling, repurposing, or earning rewards for eco-friendly behavior.

