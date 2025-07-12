  • Business Business

PepsiCo hit with backlash after disturbing discovery in Himalayan mountains — here's what's happening

This is a tremendous problem.

by Craig Gerard
This is a tremendous problem.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Scientists and environmentalists around the world continue to raise alarms about the proliferation of plastic waste. Plastic litter can be found everywhere, damaging ecosystems on land and in seas. 

What's happening?

A new report suggests that for the third year in a row, PepsiCo is responsible for the vast majority of plastic waste found in the Indian Himalayas. In 2024, volunteers collected over 121,000 plastic materials in the region. Frustratingly, much of it ends up in landfills rather than being recycled. 

Travelers have posted pictures of beautiful landscapes and breathtaking mountains spoiled by a buildup of plastic litter. And plastic packaging, particularly bottles, is a huge source of litter. This is a tremendous problem, as it is estimated that one plastic bottle takes 450 years to break down. 

Why is plastic litter so important?

This abundance of plastic litter is concerning for several reasons. First and foremost, it can be damaging to people's health. Alarmingly, microplastics have been reported in the majority of people's bloodstreams, which could result in detrimental health effects that scientists are only beginning to understand. A recent study found that microplastics vastly affected the brains of mice that were exposed. 

It also contributes to the warming climate. The creation of plastic bottles is a significant source of toxic pollution in our atmosphere. 

What's being done about plastic litter?

There are many steps to take to combat these complex, concerning issues. On a personal level, individuals can work to take local action in their communities. We can all try to use less plastic when possible. And when we do use plastic, we can be sure to recycle it so it doesn't end up in landfills or even worse, in our oceans. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

But PepsiCo, and companies like it, also have a massive role in correcting the problems. To its credit, PepsiCo has taken some initiatives to try to limit the amount of plastic waste caused by the company — including using 40% or more recycled content in its plastic packaging by 2035. Note that's a recent walkback from the previous goal of 50% by 2030.

The giant company has also pledged millions to sustainable agriculture initiatives. This is part of its broader strategy to achieve net-zero pollution by the year 2050. 

Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

Definitely 👍

Only some people 😅

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x