City hit with second lawsuit for alleged negligence leading to massive plastics fire — here's the latest

Residents of Richmond, Indiana, have filed a second lawsuit in an attempt to recover damages from parties both private and public following an April 2023 fire at a plastic warehouse.

What's happening?

A fire broke out on Apr. 11, 2023, in the city of Richmond, when "two warehouses containing large amounts of chipped, shredded, and bulk recycled plastic" ignited, according to city officials. It burned for a week, and officials "declared the fire was officially out" on the 18th.

Richmond issued an evacuation order on the day the fire started, which wasn't lifted until April 16. Those under evacuation orders were permitted to return to their homes — but even then, with strict warnings about the hazardous plastic debris potentially scattered in their yards.

According to Western Wayne News, nearly 150 Richmond residents and two businesses have joined a lawsuit, the second of two filed after the incident.

The lawsuit named Richmond, Cornerstone Trading Group, My-Way Trading, and property owner Seth Smith as defendants. A prior suit filed in April 2023 remains pending, and it claimed the defendants failed to responsibly address "ultra-hazardous conditions" that preceded the blaze.

Indiana-based WTHR covered the second lawsuit, noting that around 2,000 residents were affected by evacuation orders. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for lost wages, damaged property, illnesses they allege were caused by the fire, and emotional distress.

Why is this lawsuit important?

WTHR quoted an affected resident, Troy Wilson, who is one of dozens of plaintiffs.

Wilson, a mechanic, used to work across the street from the site of the Richmond fire. "I want to cry," Wilson told the outlet. "I had to close my shop because I got sick."

In addition to the financial impact, Wilson says he experienced severe, adverse health effects in the incident's aftermath. "After that smoke, my stomach hurt all the time … then I fell out and [came] to find out it was chronic pancreatitis," he said. WRTV described his illness as "terminal."

Lawsuits against corporations and municipalities for environmental risks are an important tool to ensure big businesses are held accountable for actions that harm people and the environment.

What's being done about it?

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs in both suits are committed to securing a victory for Richmond's residents.

Attorney Gina Koeneman told WTHR that the filings were not "a money grab, because the city of Richmond, in and of itself, needs to take care of its people." However, "they're doubling down on that they haven't offered a single penny to the citizens," Koeneman said.

Per WXIN, the first suit is seeking "punitive damages in excess of $25,000, "attorney and legal fees," and "other monetary relief to which the plaintiffs may be entitled."

