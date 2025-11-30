Ram unveils all-new model with impressive performance: 'Could redefine the brand's future'

This news from Ram is encouraging.

The American auto brand Ram is releasing its first SUV with an extended-range EV powertrain.

The range-extended hybrid Ram 1500 REV is expected to arrive in 2026.

As Electrek reported, Ram's new vehicle lineup includes this new SUV and a mid-size pickup truck that comes in hybrid and gas-powered versions.

The Ram hybrid SUV will use a liquid-cooled 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack to offer up to 500 miles of range. When its battery starts running out, the engine can work like a generator to extend its range capacity.

Ram CEO Antonio Filosa announced a $13 million investment that includes introducing five new vehicles in America and increasing production by 50%.

Filosa revealed that Ram will receive "a much more comprehensive product range" over the next few years, per Electrek.

Although the brand has yet to release a fully electric truck, its electrified options are a step in the right direction toward more cleaner vehicles on the road.

When you drive an EV, you can save significantly on fuel and maintenance costs. For example, EVs don't require fuel system maintenance, timing belt changes, or spark plug replacements. They also provide a quieter driving experience and don't contribute to tailpipe pollution in your community.

When a popular automaker like Ram embraces electric driving technology, it also helps to reduce outdated and misguided stigmas surrounding EVs.

Even EVs have some negative environmental impacts. However, EV technology has been rapidly improving and is still far better for the planet than burning dirty energy for fuel.

Whether you decide to hold out until 2026 for a Ram hybrid SUV or choose another EV, owning an electric vehicle remains one of the most impactful ways to make a sustainable difference in daily life.

Although auto enthusiasts tend to have strong opinions and loyalties toward the brands they love and hate, many people are excited about the new Ram addition to the lineup.

"A Ram SUV gives Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram dealers a second high-volume showroom Ram pillar beyond pickups, helping drive incremental traffic, incremental turns, and incremental finance products," Car Dealership Guy wrote.

"With a combination of proven truck DNA, performance-focused SRT variants, and hybrid technology, Ram's first SUV could redefine the brand's future," AutoEvolution wrote.

