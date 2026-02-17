Electricity costs across the Mid-Atlantic explode as formidable winter storm hits US: 'This wasn't just [a] storm, it was a preview'

Unless electricity production starts to grow at the same rate as the demand for energy, prices will continue to increase.

As a series of devastating winter storms has struck the U.S., one impact has been soaring energy prices.

What's happening?

With Winter Storm Fern hitting the Mid-Atlantic states, wholesale electricity costs skyrocketed to over $1,000 per megawatt-hour, according to Gadget Review.

However, winter weather was not the only culprit behind the price explosion. Northern Virginia is home to the world's "densest cluster" of data centers, according to Gadget Review. When energy is at a premium, such as during the recent storm, local consumers have felt the true cost of data centers' massive energy consumption.

"This wasn't just another winter storm — it was a preview of what happens when 24/7 AI demand crashes into aging grid infrastructure," Alex Barrientos for Gadget Review wrote.





"Northern Virginia's hyperscale campuses — powering everything from AWS [Amazon Web Services] to Microsoft Azure — transformed what should have been a manageable winter peak into a grid-straining crisis," Barrientos added.

Why is it important?

The issue of data centers' energy use driving up electricity costs has not been limited to the Mid-Atlantic states. According to Bloomberg, everyday consumers living near a data center have seen their monthly electricity costs jump by as much as 267% over the last five years.

"They're going up and up," Kevin Stanley, a 57-year-old who lives off disability payments, said of his rising electricity bills, per Bloomberg. "You wonder, 'What is your breaking point?'"

What's being done about it?

With the number of data centers continuing to grow and massive new data center construction projects underway, the strain on the existing electrical grid is expected to increase, according to the Department of Energy.

Unless electricity production grows at the same rate as energy demand, prices will continue to increase. That means, for now, it is largely up to consumers to take action.

