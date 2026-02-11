Officials spark backlash with controversial nuclear waste plan: 'This is a message to all of us'

"We do not know what their next step is."

A new Croatian law that legalized a radioactive waste disposal center on the border of Bosnia and Herzegovina is outraging citizens and officials, reported BalkanInsight (BIRN).

What's happening?

According to BIRN, Croatia's parliament passed the law in December. It aims to create a disposal facility for waste from hospitals and other industries as well as Slovenia's Krsko Nuclear Power Plant.

A former military barracks in Trgovska Gora is seen as the ideal location for this facility, but it's just under two miles away from Bosnia and Herzegovina's Una National Park.

While the legislation accounts for an environmental impact assessment of the project, people are still concerned. Environmental advocates in Bosnia and Herzegovina have been calling for better protection for people and the outdoors alike.

"This is a message to all of us living in Bosnia and Herzegovina that the only right we have in this case is to move away if we don't like what Croatia is doing," said Mario Crnkovic, a member of the citizen's association Green Team.

This isn't a new fight either. According to Energetski Portal, people in Bosnia and Herzegovina have been trying to preserve Trgovska Gora for over 25 years.

Why is nuclear waste concerning?

While nuclear energy can be a part of the clean energy transition, it's important to minimize its waste's impact.

Indigenous communities across the U.S. have also been sounding the alarm about nuclear waste. It can poison water sources and create health issues for people around disposal sites if stored incorrectly.

While nuclear fission creates radioactive waste, nuclear fusion doesn't. Fusion produces a lot of heat, but it's otherwise less wasteful and perhaps a more promising nuclear option. Though there are still some far off limits, investments like that of Australia's Hostplus super fund can further nuclear research.

Researchers like those at the University of Manchester are also working on ways to reuse radioactive waste. If this waste is handled properly and with people and the environment in mind, it could be a solution instead of a toxic mess.

What's being done about Trgovska Gora?

Miroslav Drljaca, the mayor of Novi Grad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, has called for escalation. This issue hits especially close to home for him because of how close the town is to the River Una.

"All this time, [the Croatian parliament has] not included us either in their plans or in the research results. We do not know what their next step is," Drljaca said, as relayed by BIRN. "This is an issue that will have to be addressed at the international level."

