Innovative company launches 'coaching' service to help Americans save more on utilities: 'We've done the math'

Making your home more eco-friendly is one of the best things you can do for our planet. But with so many upgrades and options available, it can be difficult to know where to begin or to feel confident that you've made the exact right upgrade for your house.

A California startup aims to make that easier and, in the process, to make the Earth greener. QuitCarbon acts as a "coach" to help people navigate the options available for home electrification, from choosing the right products and installers to finding all of the available incentives.

As NPR reported, QuitCarbon CEO Cooper Marcus started the company after hiring a consultant to make some eco-friendly changes to his San Francisco home.

Just creating a plan with that consultant cost thousands of dollars. Marcus knew that wasn't a sustainable way to make the planet more sustainable, so he decided to try something new.

Roughly one-third of the United States' planet-warming gas pollution comes from residential and commercial energy use, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. So upgrading appliances from those that burn dirty energy to electric versions could have a major impact.

Heating and cooling, for example, account for more than half of the energy use within the average American home. Upgrading your HVAC system can make a huge difference in your energy bills and pollution output. By switching to a heat pump — like Mitsubishi's energy-efficient mini-split systems — homeowners can keep their home comfortable, lower their carbon footprint, and lower their monthly bills.

Lindsey Williamson told NPR that she had already switched to an electric vehicle and installed solar panels on her roof, but after having no luck with several contractors on other appliance upgrades, she used QuitCarbon for help.

The company put her in touch with a contractor specializing in heat pump water heaters, and Williamson's upgrade was installed within weeks.

"We've done the math," Williamson told NPR, and she determined that the upfront cost of her heat pump water heater was worth it, because it will eventually save more through lower utility bills. Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems in energy efficiency while delivering both heating and cooling, along with enticing financial benefits such as tax credits and rebates, as well as long-term savings.

Finding a reputable company to install a new appliance can be difficult, as Williamson's experiences prove. For new heat pumps, Mitsubishi's network of trained professionals can ensure you find the right system for your home and budget.

Marcus said his company vets contractors to ensure they won't dissuade customers who want to switch from gas to electric appliances. QuitCarbon also stays on top of federal and state incentives — some of which expire at the end of this year — to make sure customers maximize their savings.

QuitCarbon currently operates only in California, but Marcus said he hopes to expand across the country.

