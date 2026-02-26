Car wash sparks backlash after hiding water usage data during historic drought: 'They wouldn't tell me'

Corpus Christi, Texas, is dealing with two paradoxical developments. A car wash business boom amid a long-running drought. Now, a state law is protecting those companies from sharing just how much water they use.

What's happening?

KRIS 6 News' Lea Zora reported on why the city's 13 Quick Quack car wash locations don't have to reveal their water usage.

The rationale is that the businesses use advanced metering systems that track water usage in real time. Texas law dictates that information gathered from these smart meters isn't required to be shared with the public.

That rule was initially put in place to protect private citizens, such as when someone might be planning a home invasion by tracking water usage to find out when a homeowner is typically out.

As so often happens, that well-intended measure now has an unintended consequence. Businesses aren't distinguished from residences in the law, and Quick Quack has no obligation to divulge anything. The city and the Texas attorney general backed the state law shielding Quick Quack.

In Zora's initial reporting from September, the business was evasive when she tried to get to the heart of the issue.

"Quick Quack tells me that they only need about 20 gallons of water per car and that they reuse up to 99% of that water," she reported. "What they wouldn't tell me is how many cars go through their car wash every day."

After an information request failed, Zora was rebuffed again via email.

Why is Quick Quack's lack of disclosure important?

It seems unfair that, as residents are asked to do their part in conserving water, a water-dominant business is allowed to thrive. Under Corpus Christi's Stage 3 water restrictions, homeowners are banned from lawn watering, among other restrictions.

Another is washing cars with a hose, which seemingly fuels the popularity of Quick Quack even more. Maybe more frustrating is that because of the law, residents have no idea just how much of the precious water supply Quick Quack is gobbling up.

While not exactly the same, the situation is reminiscent of data centers that use tons of water in water-needy areas. Corpus Christi might be on the brink when it comes to their water, but for this water-guzzling business, times are better than ever.

What's being done about Corpus Christi's drought and Quick Quack?

Corpus Christi is exploring different ways to lower dependency on rainwater as the drought persists. The city shows no signs of holding Quick Quack to account and is approving more locations.

While Quick Quack claims to efficiently use and reuse water at its locations, it seems unfair that it is subject to looser rules and that there is no transparency about its water usage.

