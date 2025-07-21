Officials weigh major policy change as heavy rainfall relieves years of drought: 'This water just really has not been capitalized very much'

"I don't think they necessarily recognize the need for it yet."

Since June 2022, Corpus Christi, Texas, has been in a drought, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Throughout the years, it's only worsened.

The region has been practicing Stage 3 drought restrictions since last December. That means heavy limits on plant watering and car washing and a complete ban on lawn watering, according to Corpus Christi Water.

Fortunately, heavy rainfall last June raised water levels in all basins and reservoirs. 3 News reports that the combined water storage levels for Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi were up to 15.4%. Since Corpus Christi's reservoirs rely solely on rainwater, this was great news.

As global temperatures increase, harsh droughts like these become more and more likely.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, droughts have become increasingly severe since 2000, especially in the southwest. And Corpus Christi isn't the only city suffering. A drought in Costa Blanca, Spain, rendered tap water unsafe to drink, while central Maryland has experienced about 300 days of drought conditions.

However, Corpus Christi is determined to end the drought. The city's dependency on rainwater has pushed officials to explore alternative water sources, including groundwater and treated effluent, according to the Caller-Times.

Effluent, which is a type of wastewater, has untapped potential.

Drew Molly, COO of Corpus Christi Water, told the Times: "I think at the end of the day, this water just really has not been capitalized very much, unfortunately. I think part of it is because the commercial business community, I don't think they necessarily recognize the need for it yet."

Luckily, people are starting to wake up to its potential, with startups like Capture6 securing funding for projects that will make wastewater potable. While the future is still uncertain, these new developments are definitely a win. Hopefully, the city stays on track to recovery.

