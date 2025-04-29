Government enacts sweeping crackdown on prohibited car wash businesses: 'Its effects on people's lives are devastating'

Enforcement of the ban would take effect immediately and continue until further notice.

As drought conditions continue to threaten parts of Pakistan, the country has taken proactive steps to limit the damage.

Since September, the Punjab province has received 38% less rain than average. Because of this, the Provincial Disas­ter Management Authority alerted communities in March of a looming drought, according to Dawn. In addition to the below-average rainfall, many locations throughout the region have also seen above-average temperatures.

Just a few weeks later, Pakistan's Environmental Protection Agency issued an order that sought to address the potentially worsening drought.

"And whereas the Environment Protection Agency is mandated to anticipate and mitigate potential environmental hazards and ensure prudent use of natural resources for present and future generations, it is empowered … to take necessary measures for environmental protection, pollution control, and sustainable development," the order stated.

The order states that established car washes in Punjab use around 400 liters (106 gallons) per car wash. Because of this, the EPA opted to implement a bold measure to limit water usage.

Imran Hamid Sheikh, director general of the EPA, decided to "impose a complete ban on the establishment of new car wash stations within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Punjab," the order read.

Enforcement of the ban would take effect immediately and continue until further notice. Any violation of the order would be "punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which would result in up to six months in jail and a potential fine.

According to a report from the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, the occurrence of droughts in the world has risen over the last two decades. Since 2000, droughts have increased by 29% across the globe.

Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UNCCD, noted the increasing concern about droughts. However, he offered an optimistic take on communities working together to practice more effective water management. "Drought is daunting, as its effects on people's lives are devastating," Thiaw said in a statement.

"But through ingenuity, commitment and solidarity, it can be successfully addressed. It can motivate action toward much-needed sustainable practices in land and water management, enabling us not only to survive, but to thrive."

