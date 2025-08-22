  • Business Business

Politician faces backlash after details of extravagant behavior come to light: 'Hypocrisy'

"He is a public figure running the state. There should be no ability to hide."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Getty Images

An Australian politician is in hot water over his prolific private jet use, according to The Courier-Mail

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has clocked 61.8 hours of flight time since being elected in October 2024, beating his record in the previous year of 53.7 hours. In one day, he had spent four hours in the air, hopping between three different stops. 

While some information on his private jet usage has been available, specific costs haven't been. 

"He promised cost-of-living relief and delivered nothing. At the same time, he is jetsetting across Queensland while not being upfront about how much it costs taxpayers," Shadow Treasurer Shannon Fentiman said, per The Courier-Mail.

Crisafulli's lack of care for private jet pollution and expenditures might not be especially surprising given his party's policies.

The Liberal National Party recently cut all of Queensland's funding to the Environmental Defenders Office, which provided legal aid to those opposing land development on ecological grounds. The government has also canceled a major wind power project, backpedaled on pollution targets, and extended the life of coal power plants

Private jet travel is one of the most polluting options available. It's not unique to Australia, and it's on the rise: 55% of total private jet pollution comes from the United States, and private jet pollution has gone up 46% between 2019 and 2023. One estimate suggested that two jets owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos produce more pollution annually than the average Amazon worker would in 207 years.  

This pollution exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts. These extreme weather conditions disrupt agriculture and raise grocery prices, while also making housing insurance unaffordable

Reddit commenters were appreciably disgusted by Crisafulli's behavior. 

"Hypocrisy, thy politics is conservative," one community member said

"Won't reveal? That is QLD's tax payers money being wasted. Why is he allowed to refuse and why aren't the receipts available via freedom of information?" another said. "He is a public figure running the state. There should be no ability to hide."

