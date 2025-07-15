  • Business Business

Energy giant announces massive deal delivering next-gen power to thousands of homes: 'A strong example of what's possible'

The project's partners are eager to get underway.

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

A massive new wind-power project is on the way to the Canadian province of Québec, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

The provincial electric utility, Hydro-Québec, has signed an agreement with EDF power solutions, which will deploy wind turbines made by Vestas in the southern region of Lac-Mégantic.

Once the 20 turbines are installed, the Haute-Chaudière project is expected to generate 124 megawatts (MW) of power, enough to sustain tens of thousands of homes in Québec.

Québec is already home to some of the most renewable energy production in North America, courtesy of an extensive network of hydroelectric dams.

The province has roughly 41,000 MW of hydropower capacity and 4,000 MW of wind, compared to 42,000 MW of wind and 22,000 MW of solar in Texas, the leading generator.

Following the completion of its last major hydro dam, Québec is leaning more toward other renewables, such as wind, since they require less investment, cause far less localized environmental damage, and are installed more quickly. Hydro-Québec hopes to install 10 gigawatts of wind power on its grid by 2035.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Enhancing renewable grid capacity is necessary to phase out the use of fossil fuels like coal and gas. Besides being more expensive than solar, these energy sources produce atmospheric pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and drought. The heat captured by that pollution also hastens polar ice-cap melt and, in turn, raises sea levels.

These wind turbines aren't expected to go up in Québec until the fourth quarter of 2026, but the project's partners are eager to get underway.

"The Haute-Chaudière project is a strong example of what's possible when experienced partners come together to combine supply chain excellence with world-class technology," said Vestas North America president Laura Beane.

"We're proud to partner with EDF power solutions as they continue demonstrating their long-term commitment to deliver wind energy across Québec."

