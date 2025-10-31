US partners with unexpected ally in faceoff with European Union: 'Could jeopardize existing and future investments'

The U.S. and Qatar are pressuring the European Union to abandon new climate and human rights protections in order to increase imports of liquefied gas, per the Guardian. The move appears to be intended to prioritize dirty fuel profits over environmental concerns.

What's happening?

The two countries jointly sent a letter to the EU demanding that it repeal or significantly weaken the corporate sustainability due diligence directive. This new rule requires gas exporters to demonstrate they're protecting human rights and reducing heat-trapping pollution or face substantial fines.

The U.S. and Qatar, which rank among the world's three largest gas exporters, per the Energy Information Administration, warned that the directive poses an "existential threat" to European economies.



"It's implementation could jeopardize existing and future investments, employment, and compliance with recent trade agreements," the joint letter states.

The Trump administration simultaneously approved a massive gas export terminal called CP2 along Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Once completed by 2027, the facility will export nearly four billion cubic feet of gas daily overseas. The project will generate roughly 190 million tons of pollution annually, the equivalent of 54 coal-fired power plants.

Why is this demand important?

The coordinated pressure campaign is prioritizing dirty fuel industry profits over the health and safety of communities worldwide. Research shows that, when transportation is factored in, liquified gas can be even worse for our planet's overheating than coal.

Families living near these facilities face serious consequences. Communities along Louisiana's Cameron Parish have endured pollution and damage to local fisheries for decades, with the planned expansion likely to deepen these harms.

The policy also raises energy costs for American households, according to the Department of Energy's own analysis.

"Gas exports raise costs to Americans' energy bills, are disastrous for communities like Cameron parish, increase public health harms and perpetuate the crisis," said Mahyar Sorour, a campaigner at the Sierra Club, per the article.

What's being done about dirty fuel expansion?

Despite federal setbacks, progress has been made at other levels. Several states have enacted policies requiring utilities to transition to clean energy sources. California recently strengthened its clean energy standards, while New York expanded funding for residential heat pumps and solar installations.

The EU's corporate sustainability directive represents exactly the kind of accountability measure needed to ensure companies prioritize people and the planet over profits.

People can support a healthier planet on the local level by choosing clean energy options and contacting their elected representatives to demand stronger climate protections.

