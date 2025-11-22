Wealthy family causes chaos during recent trip — here's what happened

The Emir of Qatar's personal Boeing 747 arrived at Palma de Mallorca Airport in June 2025, and the jumbo jet's sheer size forced controllers to stop other flights and examine the tarmac for structural damage, reported Luxurylaunches.

Qatar's ruling family travels to Mallorca each summer when Doha's temperatures exceed 120 degrees, according to the report. Their Boeing 747-8 BBJ created immediate operational challenges at the airport.

Controllers restricted the jet to the facility's longest runway, which stretches more than 2 miles. Staff then closed that runway to look for pavement cracks caused by the aircraft's weight. Workers cleared space around taxiways to accommodate the jet's nearly 69-meter wingspan.

The aircraft needed special handling upon arrival. Controllers increased separation distances for this jet and other planes in the air to address turbulence concerns from the plane's size. Ground crews coordinated carefully to position the jet at one of the limited parking spots that could handle its weight.

The customized aircraft cost approximately 360 million euros. The interior features relaxation spaces, conference rooms, and luxury finishes. The plane has the capacity for over 100 people, though the family travels with fewer passengers.

Private jets create outsized environmental harm per person when set against commercial air travel. The 747-8 is one of the biggest private aircraft ever built and consumes far more fuel than standard business jets.

Billionaires choosing personal jumbo jets for vacation trips worsen climate problems that affect everyone. Private aviation makes up a small share of flights but generates disproportionate pollution per traveler. More ultra-wealthy people buy customized aircraft each year.

The environmental cost of operating such large private jets doesn't stop at fuel use. Airports must dedicate resources and infrastructure to handle these planes, taking capacity away from commercial flights that serve far more passengers per trip.

Qatar's royal family makes this trip annually, sometimes taking their yacht. The visits generate tourism money but create debates about how public airports serve private planes carrying only family members when thousands of commercial passengers face delays.

