Tech CEO reveals widespread concerns about artificial intelligence: 'The stakes are higher'

Artificial intelligence is seeping into many aspects of our lives, whether we ask for it or not. However, the tech companies behind it are starting to see mixed public feelings about the rise of AI.

The World Economic Forum posted a sponsored article written by Inna Tokarev Sela, CEO of AI company Illumex, that discussed this topic.

With flashy marketing and earnest buzzwords, tech brands always promise that their AI product will make our lives easy, streamlined, and efficient. But people still strongly distrust AI for various reasons.

Sela outlined that the public is concerned about data privacy and AI bias. They want more transparency on how the technology works, and they fear certain jobs and industries will become obsolete as AI becomes more capable.

The AI issue is also deeply entwined with our environmental crisis. The massive data centers that keep AI running use staggering amounts of energy and water to do so. This is sapping our planet of critical resources and driving up costs for everyone.

"These anxieties and feelings of unease towards AI cannot continue to go unaddressed," Sela said. "As AI systems are being embedded ever more deeply in everyday life, the urgency of 'getting it right' is higher now because the stakes are higher."

She urged tech companies to take this seriously and actually address the concerns, because if they are ignored, it will undermine AI's legitimacy and benefits to society.

More regulations on the industry, transparency in the systems, and inclusion in development are important steps to take that may help win over public perception.

"The anxiety around AI is a sign to accelerate our collective work on the social infrastructure of AI," Sela continued.

"Technical advances alone are not enough, what matters is how individuals, communities and organizations experience AI: do they feel in control? Do they trust the systems that affect their lives?"

AI is a complex and evolving industry that could play a key role in building a more sustainable and equitable future. Right now, it has a lot of kinks to be ironed out, like its high energy and water consumption, e-waste generation, and security issues.

But when used the right way, AI can be a great tool for helping the environment. It can assist with optimizing renewable energy systems, reducing carbon pollution, and finding sustainability solutions.

Tech companies should consider public AI anxiety as a signal to act, Sela said, because "building public trust in AI isn't optional — it is foundational to ensuring that these technologies serve society, rather than alienate it."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.