Experts raise concerns after Congress budget slashes funds for critical climate initiatives — here's what it could mean

"The Senate versions are still in development but are expected to be more protective of funding levels."

The U.S. House of Representatives' proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 includes significant cuts to conservation efforts that are vital amid rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

Budget bills passed out of House committees include a 20% reduction in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency and a 12% decrease for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as Surfrider reported.

This would affect such varied programs as research, environmental and habitat restoration, disaster preparedness, and water quality testing, to name a few. Surfrider said the public relies on these for clean water and healthy beaches.

It also pointed out "harmful policy provisions," known as riders, "that have no business being in a budget bill," naming "mandates for new oil and gas leasing, prohibitions on the establishment of important protected areas for wildlife and natural ecosystems, and limitations that hinder federal agency ability to regulate polluters."

Why are these proposed budget cuts important?

Among "the bad" detailed by Surfrider, the cuts could lead to weaker regulation of water and air quality. For example, one proposal for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund could be tripled to better protect wastewater systems, including via upgrades to prevent sewage spills.

Another part of the bill would prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from collecting fees from dirty energy companies that release excess methane, a potent planet-warming gas that should be greatly reduced over the next 10 years to save the polar ice caps.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

But with the bad comes the good. Surfrider noted two projects funded in the House bills offer hope for the future. One, the International Boundary and Water Commission, would receive record financing to upgrade and maintain the International Wastewater Treatment at the United States-Mexico border.

The other reverses a cut from last year when lawmakers pulled money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund even though the Great Americans Outdoors Act mandates its full funding.

"The Senate versions are still in development but are expected to be more protective of funding levels and not include these harmful policy riders," the outlet stated.

What's being done about them?

Surfrider urged readers to contact their representatives and said it will continue to arrange field visits for members of Congress to see firsthand how issues manifest in their districts.

You can help by voting with your wallet and at the polls, supporting circular brands and divesting from those that continue to fund the highly damaging oil and gas industry while ushering politicians to power who will take action to ensure a sustainable future for all.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.