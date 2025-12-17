Billionaire sparks backlash after 'wild' behavior comes to light: 'I want out of this timeline'

"Cost of it just sitting there is … a few 100K per month."

There's nothing quite like the freedom and escape from daily life that comes with setting sail on the open sea.

However, the ultra-rich's obsession with oversized yachts has been drawing lots of negative attention, thanks to increasing social media call-outs.

In a recent post to r/Yachts, one Reddit user shared a photo of an enormous yacht moored in a shipyard in the Netherlands.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Bigger than anything I've ever seen," the OP wrote. "Unknown owner, but it must be somebody with an extra dollar."

In the post's comments, someone identified the yacht as an Amels 394-foot Project Tanzanite, available for delivery in 2026.

"48 crew and 22 guests," another commenter shared. "Wild."





Rumors around town suggested that the yacht cost a billion dollars. According to the Amels website, Project Tanzanite is the company's largest superyacht in the Netherlands.

This massive yacht sparked outrage online, with people calling out its excessive, over-the-top features and exorbitant price tag.

Billionaires' yachts are undoubtedly controversial vessels due to their economic and environmental impacts. Private megayachts and superyachts have become unsettling status symbols for the rich and famous, while polluting waterways, wasting natural resources, and endangering marine animals.

Large yachts negatively affect local coastlines and marine ecosystems by releasing significant air pollution and contributing to rising global temperatures.

If you have the money and your heart is set on owning a yacht, there are more sustainable travel options to consider.

For example, Sunreef Yachts offers solar electric yachts with structural foam made from recycled bottles. Silent Yachts also specializes in solar-powered yachts that help curb your environmental impact on the water.

Meanwhile, highlighting wasteful, environmentally damaging behavior on social media is an effective way to raise awareness of the negative impacts of yachting.

"Cost of it just sitting there is well a few 100K per month, far worse than a large corporate jet," one Redditor commented on the post.

"Honestly, I believe there should be a cap on how big the boats can be to be legitimately called a yacht," another Redditor wrote. "Come on, that's a damn tanker right there."

"I want out of this timeline," someone else added.

