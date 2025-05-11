  • Business Business

Bitcoin firm unveils plans for massive new project that will transform its operations: 'Builds on the success'

"We continue to attract the industry's top Hyperscaler miners."

by Misty Layne
"We continue to attract the industry’s top Hyperscaler miners."

Photo Credit: Soluna

When it comes to bitcoin mining, people generally fall into categories: those who are fans, those who don't understand it, and those who dislike how many natural resources it gobbles up.

But some companies are looking to create more sustainable ways to mine bitcoin. According to Business Wire, Soluna Holdings recently announced it had received approval from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to begin energizing and commissioning its Project Dorothy 2, a green data center for bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence operations.

The original Project Dorothy is a 100-megawatt data center connected to a wind farm in Texas. Soluna Holdings named Project Dorothy after Dorothy Vaughan, an African American mathematician who worked for NASA and the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics in 1939 and was crucial to the success of the U.S. space program. 

Project Dorothy 2 is expected to have double the capacity of Project Dorothy 1 and will significantly expand the company's bitcoin mining capacity. 

Considering the impact bitcoin mining has on the environment when powered by dirty fuels, green data centers such as Project Dorothy 2 are vital. Crypto and AI also rely on enormous quantities of natural resources, including water, to operate.

Data centers that rely on wind farms and other renewable energy sources could help reduce the carbon footprint of cryptocurrency. In other words, fewer polluting gases would enter the atmosphere, leading to cleaner and healthier air.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

But while green data centers like Project Dorothy 2 are a significant step in the right direction, more efforts should be made to improve the sustainability of crypto

Regular crypto data centers can increase air pollution, strain energy grids, and increase the cost of electricity for consumers, so mitigating these repercussions is imperative.

Project Dorothy 2 will offset some of the damage bitcoin mining can do to the environment and may prove to be an inspiration to other companies.  

"The energization of Project Dorothy 2 builds on the success of Project Dorothy 1, demonstrating how Soluna's approach to curtailment solutions and sustainable computing can be scaled efficiently," Soluna CEO John Belizaire said, per Business Wire

Do you think we should deal with air pollution by burying things underground?

Sounds great 👍

No way 👎

Only for certain waste 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"As we expand our Bitcoin Hosting capacity, we continue to attract the industry's top Hyperscaler miners with our white glove service model called Relentless Stewardship," he added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x