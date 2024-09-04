Small business owner furious after key office appliance suddenly stops working properly: 'They make them like that on purpose'

"It is not conducive to a functioning society."

A TikTok video is making waves, shining a light on a frustrating issue many of us have faced: electronics that seem to break down far too soon.

Artist Nicole Brennan (@nicolebrennan.draws) shared her exasperation with a printer she bought in 2020 that's already showing signs of failure.

In the video, Nicole expresses her dismay: "The planned obsolescence of everything is going to make me scream. It is not conducive to a functioning society."

She goes on to demonstrate how her three-year-old printer, essential for her business, has suddenly started producing poor-quality prints with missing lines and streaks.

Nicole's frustration is palpable as she explains, "No matter how many times I align it or clean the cartridges, every sheet is like that."

The kicker? It seems her only option is to replace the printer entirely, despite its young age.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This situation highlights a broader issue that impacts both consumers and the environment. Planned obsolescence — the practice of designing products with a limited lifespan — leads to increased waste, higher costs for consumers, and a greater strain on our planet's resources. When electronics fail prematurely, they often end up in landfills, contributing to pollution and the loss of valuable materials that could be recycled or reused.

The environmental impact of this cycle is significant. Manufacturing new electronics requires energy and raw materials, while discarded devices can release harmful chemicals into the environment if not properly disposed of. By extending the life of our electronics, we can reduce waste, conserve resources, and shrink our carbon impact.

Nicole's video struck a chord with many viewers who shared similar experiences.

"They do it on purpose," one commenter noted. "I used to work at Staples. Happens way too much."

Another user compared their experiences with different devices: "My 3-year-old laptop is starting to have major issues that my older desktop had 6/7 years into its lifespan (like a decade and still going)."

These reactions underscore a growing awareness and frustration with planned obsolescence. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there's a rising demand for products that are built to last, repairable, and upgradable.

By choosing durable products and supporting right-to-repair initiatives, we can push for change in manufacturing practices and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.