Video of man's bizarre flight experience sparks debate: 'Why do I find this terribly annoying?'

"Man gets a private jet for the price of one ticket."

We all hope for a good airplane neighbor — better yet, none at all. One man experienced a bizarre flying experience as the only passenger on a plane.

In a controversial video shared by media licensing company ViralHog (@viralhog), the man laughs to himself as he pivots the camera to show the rows of empty seats around him. "Man gets a private jet for the price of one ticket," the video's caption reads.

"I wouldn't have gone. Too environmentally selfish," one commenter wrote. Another added, "Say it to all private jet owners."

According to PBS, the aviation industry contributes 4% of global carbon pollution. The heat-trapping gases generated by private jets, which jumped 46% from 2019 to 2023, accounts for nearly half of the aviation industry's total. Flying private takes a big toll on the environment.

Those who fly privately include influencers, CEOs, and world leaders, all of whom deliberately choose private flights despite the environmental costs.

However, one study revealed that flights with few or even no passengers do happen because planes need to return to their home bases. That might be what happened here.

Alternative methods of travel that are less wasteful than flying privately — or flying in general — include carpooling, electric vehicles, and public transportation. This helps reduce heat-trapping gas pollution. In the case of EVs, they produce zero tailpipe emissions.

If you must fly, opt for airlines that actively incorporate sustainable aviation fuel and choose direct, nonstop flights to minimize your environmental impact.

"Why do I find this terribly annoying?" another user said.

"What a waste of jet fuel," someone else commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.