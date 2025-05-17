Aviation enthusiast raises eyebrows after sharing details on one of world's largest private jets: 'This is a different level of wealth'

"The engines alone are the size of a compact sedan!"

It's no secret that private jets can offer some jaw-dropping and luxurious features that highlight exactly what serious money can buy. But the price tag of one plane might make some of the world's wealthiest think twice before adding to their shopping cart.

While posting to r/airplanes, one aviation enthusiast shared a photo of the Bombardier Global 7500 that showcased its gargantuan size.

Photo Credit: Reddit

At 111 feet in length, the jet is one of the largest private aircraft on the market. Equipped with a wingspan of over 100 feet and two engines capable of 18,920 pound-force of thrust each, it boasts an estimated range of up to 7,700 nautical miles. That's over 8,800 miles of flight.

According to the original poster, the price tag of the massive jet comes in at a cool $80 million.

"The engines alone are the size of a compact sedan!" the Redditor noted. "It can go all over the globe without a stop! This is a different level of wealth."

While the upfront cost of the Bombardier Global 7500 may seem staggering, it's just the beginning. Comparative Private Planes reported that the jet has an hourly charter price of $15,900. So a six-hour flight from New York City to Los Angeles could set you back over $95,000.

A report from the European Federation for Transport and Environment revealed that a private jet can emit two tons of carbon dioxide in just one hour. In fact, the report stated that private jets are capable of being up to 14 times "more polluting than commercial planes."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said that atmospheric carbon dioxide levels are 50% higher today than they were before the Industrial Revolution. This has contributed to the rise of the global temperature.

In the comments section, one user couldn't help but be in awe over the size of the aircraft.

"The person in the picture almost looks photoshopped," they said.

Another tried to explain just why some buyers may opt to purchase private jets such as the Bombardier Global 7500.

"Part of why companies and people get them is for their long range and payload capabilities," the user wrote. "It's expensive but very capable."

