Billionaires use secret membership card to avoid general public: 'Extra monthly fees have to be paid on top of this'

Private jet usage is known for sparking heated debate. From costing an outrageous amount of cash to emitting a ton of dirty pollution into the air, this mode of transportation is often frowned upon.

For some of the ultra-rich, private plane ownership might be too far out of their enormous price range. In comes the secret solution: private jet card memberships.

According to the Daily Mirror, a couple of companies are providing the service of rentable or reserved private jet rides for those who can afford it.

One of these companies, Flexjet, has a service that, while not being cheaper than buying the jet, handles the maintenance and other associated costs of owning your own jet — like paying employees.

"However, there are downsides," the Daily Mirror reported. "About £375,000 typically buys 50 hours a year, but with some companies, extra monthly fees have to be paid on top of this.

"During the busiest periods, such as Paris Fashion Week and Monaco Grand Prix weekend, the costs for even the smallest jets can shoot up to as much as £11,000 per flying hour," the article added.

A recent study showed how problematic carbon pollution has increased by 46% in five years. An article by The Guardian explained how private air travel is up to 14 times more polluting as commercial air travel per passenger.

While the entire heft of pollution can't be attributed to private jet travel alone, it is necessary to note that the super wealthy — the top 10% — contribute two-thirds of all temperature-raising air pollution.

While proposals such as a carbon tax may help hold people accountable for their negative environmental decisions like flying private, it doesn't attack the issue at the root.

By actually turning away from dirty energy, such as switching to an electric vehicle, using solar panels, or even promoting the use of all-electric air travel, pollution can be tackled from the ground up.

One commenter on the article explained their lack of understanding why the rich go for private jet travel.

"I would much prefer to fly first class, especially on long haul flights," they wrote.

"And [they] keep pushing Net Zero on working people," another commented. "Just a joke."



